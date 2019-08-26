Eddie Nketiah and Helder Costa could start for Leeds

Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa is likely to rest a number of players for the Carabao Cup clash against Stoke but the match will come too soon for several nearing a return from injury.

Long-term absentees Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts are both back in training but seem unlikely to be risked, while Liam Cooper is ready to play again but is expected to wait until the visit of Swansea at the weekend.

Eddie Nketiah and Helder Costa will hope to get a start as Patrick Bamford and Pablo Hernandez make way.

Jack Clarke, on loan from Spurs could also come in having not yet featured in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

Stoke manager Nathan Jones yet again has a decision to make over his goalkeeper following Saturday’s 3-0 league defeat to the Whites.

Adam Federici came in to replace the struggling Jack Butland in that game but fared little better.

A cup game was always an obvious opportunity for rotation but under the circumstances Jones’ decision on Tuesday night could offer clues as to who will start at Birmingham on Saturday.

Nick Powell remains a doubt having not been fit enough to make the match-day squad at the weekend.