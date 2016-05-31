Eder included in Italy squad as Jorginho misses out

Eder has been included in Italy's final squad for Euro 2016, with Napoli midfielder Jorginho surprisingly left out by Antonio Conte.

Brazilian-born forward Eder enjoyed a superb first half of the season for Sampdoria, netting 12 goals in 19 Serie A games before joining Inter on a two-year loan in January.

Eder only managed one goal in 14 league appearances for Roberto Mancini's men, however, despite not scoring for Italy since October, the 29-year-old will make the trip to France for the finals.

Jorginho will have to watch from afar following his omission from the 23-man group.

The 24-year-old was an integral part of a Napoli team that proved Juventus' main challengers in the Serie A title race, making 38 appearances in all competitions.

Davide Astori, Giacomo Bonaventura and Riccardo Montolivo also miss out, while Daniele Rugani, Marco Benassi and Davide Zappacosta have been placed on standby for the tournament.

Italy's final warm-up match is against Finland on Monday, with Conte's men then facing Belgium, Republic of Ireland and Sweden in Group E.

Italy squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Federico Marchetti (Lazio), Salvatore Sirigu (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Andrea Barzagli (Juventus), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Manchester United), Mattia De Sciglio (AC Milan), Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham)

Midfielders: Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina), Antonio Candreva (Lazio), Daniele De Rossi (Roma), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Alessandro Florenzi (Roma), Emanuele Giaccherini (Bologna), Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain), Marco Parolo (Lazio), Stefano Sturaro (Juventus)

Forwards: Eder (Inter), Ciro Immobile (Torino), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Graziano Pelle (Southampton), Simone Zaza (Juventus).