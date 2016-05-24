Eder the real deal for Lille

Eder has agreed terms on a permanent switch from Swansea City to Lille, signing a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 club.

The Portugal international - who has been named in Fernando Santos' final Euro 2016 squad - moved to Lille on loan from Swansea at the start of February.

Having made only two Premier League starts at the Liberty Stadium, he reaped the benefits of regular playing time in Ligue 1, netting six goals in 13 appearances.

And the 28-year-old has been rewarded with a four-year contract, which was confirmed on Tuesday.

"His signing is good for the present and the future of Lille," said head coach Frederic Antonetti.

"Eder, we learned to know, to appreciate, and I am very happy today he belongs to the club.

"We saw all the difficulties that existed in recruiting a good centre forward. So we did everything to keep Eder. And as he liked Lille, we took advantage of that. "