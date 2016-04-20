Edoardo Cellino banned and fined by FA

Leeds United director Edoardo Cellino will serve a three-match suspension from football-related activities as a result of comments made on social media.

The FA charged Cellino - the son of controversial Leeds owner Massimo Cellino – with a breach of its rules earlier this month after he used offensive language towards a fan in private messages exchanged over Facebook.

Despite subsequently appealing and denying the charge, Cellino was also hit with a £5,000 fine for his offence - deemed an "aggravated breach" of the FA's Rule E3(1) as it included a reference to disability.

An FA statement read: "As well as having to serve his suspension with immediate effect, Mr Cellino was also warned as to his future conduct and must complete an education course within four months."