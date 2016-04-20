Edoardo Cellino banned and fined by FA
Eduardo Cellino will serve a three-match ban due to comments made on social media that also landed the Leeds director with a £5,000 fine.
Leeds United director Edoardo Cellino will serve a three-match suspension from football-related activities as a result of comments made on social media.
The FA charged Cellino - the son of controversial Leeds owner Massimo Cellino – with a breach of its rules earlier this month after he used offensive language towards a fan in private messages exchanged over Facebook.
Despite subsequently appealing and denying the charge, Cellino was also hit with a £5,000 fine for his offence - deemed an "aggravated breach" of the FA's Rule E3(1) as it included a reference to disability.
An FA statement read: "As well as having to serve his suspension with immediate effect, Mr Cellino was also warned as to his future conduct and must complete an education course within four months."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.