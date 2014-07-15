Eduardo calls time on his Croatia career
Eduardo da Silva called time on his international career on Tuesday, the Croatia forward retiring with 64 caps.
The Shakhtar Donetsk striker played 21 minutes during Croatia's 2014 World Cup campaign, coming on as a substitute in their 4-0 win over Cameroon in Brazil.
And it would be the 31-year-old's final appearance for Croatia, who sits second in the nation's all-time international scorers list behind Davor Suker (45 goals).
"I was selected 64 times in the last 10 years, from my first match for Croatia against Ireland in 2004. I scored 29 goals, which makes me the most prolific active striker in the team," Eduardo said.
"With great pride and joy I play in the Croatian shirt and presented Croatian football around the world. It was important to justify the trust that the fans gave me for which I am especially grateful.
"I'm in the team among players, coaches and many other people (medical staff, technical staff, and others) who are very much, everyone in their own way, important and I made many friends.
"I also thank all the coaches who had faith in me. I will remember playing for Croatia only in a nice way."
Coach Niko Kovac paid tribute to the Brazil-born forward's national service, which began in November 2004.
"Thanks, Eduardo. I wish him all the luck in the world for the rest of his career," Kovac said.
