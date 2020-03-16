EFL chairman Parry calls for cool heads amid speculation over what happens next

English Football League chairman Rick Parry said “now is the time for cool heads and calm reflection” as he and his organisation refused to be drawn on speculation concerning how or if the 2019-20 season can be completed.

On Friday the EFL announced a suspension of its competitions until April 3 at the earliest in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The EFL board will convene on Wednesday for a further update.

Parry said: “These are indeed challenging times for the league, its clubs and the game as a whole. However, now is the time for cool heads and calm reflection, rather than speculation as we look to steer our competitions and clubs through this period of uncertainty.”

The league said in its statement that it would be “inappropriate” to give a running commentary on what may happen next.

The statement read: “The health and well-being of EFL staff, players, club employees and supporters is of paramount importance and will be key to the decisions made by football during what is clearly an unprecedented situation facing our game.

“It is with that in the forefront of the league’s mind that it notes the intense speculation that has appeared across the local, national and international media over the weekend.

“Whilst the league and its board understand there is a strong desire from both the media and general public to understand what may happen next, there have, at this current time, been no decisions taken.

“The league also feels it inappropriate to respond to the many hypothetical solutions being suggested whilst the many unknowns remain. Given the fast-paced environment and parameters we are currently working within, it is simply not practical to give a running commentary on what may happen.

“In the immediate short term we will continue with our contingency planning to deal with the implications the outbreak of Covid-19 has presented the EFL and its clubs, in addition to liaising with the Government, health authorities and football partners.”