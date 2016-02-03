Eibar sign Kike from Middlesbrough

La Liga outfit Eibar have completed the signing of Middlesbrough forward Kike.

The 26-year-old has signed a contract to keep him at his new club until 2019, but he will not be able to play until next season after the transfer was not completed in time prior to the transfer window's closure.

"The player wanted to come despite offers from other clubs who were paying up to three times what Eibar paid," the Spanish side's sporting director Fran Garagarza said.

Striker Kike played in 45 Championship matches last season, scoring 10 goals after joining Boro from Real Murcia.

This season he made 19 league appearances and netted four times, but the signing of Jordan Rhodes from Blackburn Rovers pushed him down the pecking order.

"Kike departs Teesside with the best wishes of everyone connected with MFC," read the Championship club's statement.