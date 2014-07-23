Eisfeld makes Fulham move from Arsenal

The 21-year-old featured just twice for Arsenal's first team, having arrived at the club from Borussia Dortmund as a youth prospect.

An attacking midfielder with an eye for goal, Eisfeld scored three times on Arsenal's close-season tours of Asia in 2012 and 2013 but failed to secure a regular spot at the Emirates Stadium.

He will link up with compatriot Felix Magath for Fulham's first season back in the second tier - having signed a two-year contract that includes the option of a further 12 months.

Magath and Fulham have been busy in the transfer market since their drop from the top flight last season - bringing in strikers Ross McCormack and Adam Taggart.

Konstantinos Stafylidis was another brought in by the Craven Cottage club - the Greek joining on loan from German side Bayer Leverkusen - although Fulham have also seen a host of players leave.