El Ghazi not interested in AC Milan move
Anwar El Ghazi has ruled out leaving Ajax for AC Milan this month as he believes he still has plenty to learn at his current club.
Ajax star Anwar El Ghazi is not interested in a January move to AC Milan as he is not ready to join a bigger club yet.
Milan CEO Adriano Galliani revealed this month that the Serie A outift are keeping a close eye on the Netherlands international's development with an eye on a potential transfer in the future.
Nevertheless, El Ghazi has ruled out leaving Ajax this month.
"It is great to hear Milan are interested in signing me, but I am very happy at Ajax," the winger told RTL4.
"It would not be a good idea to leave now. I am surrounded by capable people and I am working hard to improve my game.
"We will see what happens in the future. Of course, I am keeping my options open, but we will see when I feel ready to leave the Eredivisie."
The 20-year-old, who has a contract with Ajax until 2019, has netted eight goals in 16 Eredivisie appearances this season.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.