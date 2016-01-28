El Ghazi not interested in AC Milan move

Ajax star Anwar El Ghazi is not interested in a January move to AC Milan as he is not ready to join a bigger club yet.

Milan CEO Adriano Galliani revealed this month that the Serie A outift are keeping a close eye on the Netherlands international's development with an eye on a potential transfer in the future.

Nevertheless, El Ghazi has ruled out leaving Ajax this month.

"It is great to hear Milan are interested in signing me, but I am very happy at Ajax," the winger told RTL4.

"It would not be a good idea to leave now. I am surrounded by capable people and I am working hard to improve my game.

"We will see what happens in the future. Of course, I am keeping my options open, but we will see when I feel ready to leave the Eredivisie."

The 20-year-old, who has a contract with Ajax until 2019, has netted eight goals in 16 Eredivisie appearances this season.