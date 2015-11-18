El Salvador 0 Canada 0: Honours even as De Guzman breaks record

Canada were unable to make it two wins from as many World Cup qualifiers after playing out a goalless draw against El Salvador as captain Julian de Guzman became the nation's most-capped player.

De Guzman earned his 85th international cap for Canada in San Salvador on Tuesday, surpassing former international Paul Stalteri.

But Canada were unable to cap the achievement with a win, with Cyle Larin denied by the crossbar in the first half.

Canada were unchanged for the trip to El Salvador, with coach Benito Floro happy to stick with the same XI that beat Honduras 1-0 last week.

El Salvador, on the other hand, made four changes following the 3-0 loss to Mexico as Giovanni Zavaleta, Jaime Alas, Pablo Punyed and Jose Pena came in for Gerson Mayen, Yuvini Salamanca, Diego Chavarria and Rafael Burgos.

The clash was a scrappy affair throughout and it was not until the 34th minute that fans witnessed the first real opportunity.

Dustin Corea found himself in a one-on-one situation with Milan Borjan but the Canada goalkeeper came out on top, getting a hand to the low shot and forcing the ball away for a corner.

Canada had a chance of their own eight minutes later, when Larin beat Henry Hernandez to the ball and saw his header cannon off the crossbar after Junior Hoilett whipped a teasing cross into the penalty area.

The Canadians went close again in first-half stoppage time, Will Johnson firing a long-range strike just over the bar.

There were limited opportunities after the break, as both teams struggled to create anything clear-cut.

Corea, though, had another sight on goal in the 54th minute but Borjan was on hand to deny the FC Edmonton forward.

Canada almost claimed all three points in the first minute of injury time, but Larin's powerful shot hit the side netting.