El Salvador risk FIFA suspension

World football's governing body FIFA designated a commission last July to put the Fesfut's books in order after its president Rodrigo Calvo resigned.

The Fesfut now wants to get back to normal and elect a new board but a government official told a news conference the commission, headed by FIFA delegate Reynaldo Vazquez, was illegal.

"For FIFA, the lack of recognition by the government is intervention," Vasquez was quoted as saying in local media. FIFA does not tolerate government intervention in football affairs.

Media warned a ban would prevent Salvadorean match officials Joel Aguilar, William Torres and Juan Francisco Zumba from going to the World Cup in South Africa which starts on June 11.