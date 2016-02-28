El Shaarawy hoping Roma form impresses Conte

Stephan El Shaarawy has targeted a place in Antonio Conte's Italy squad for Euro 2016 after his impressive start to life on loan at Roma.

The striker has scored four goals in five Serie A starts since moving to the Italian capital on loan from Milan, his deal due to run until the end of the season – with a view to a permanent move.

It is a remarkable return to form for the 23-year-old after a miserable spell in Ligue 1 with Monaco where he failed to score in 15 league matches.

El Shaarawy struck twice in Saturday's 3-1 win over Empoli that moved Roma into third place in the league table, extending their winning run to six matches.

"I came to Roma to give everything I've got and give my career a turning point, but also with the aim of going to the Euros," he said after Saturday's win. "I need to keep playing well for Roma and if possible keep scoring too, then we'll see.

"I think I have [proved a point] because I came here after six months at Monaco set on giving my all for this team.

"Before joining I sensed the club really believed in me. I knew I couldn't mess up. I've made a good start but I have to stay focused and keep it up."