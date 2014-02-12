El Shaarawy intends to stay put at Milan

The 21-year-old has been plagued by injury problems this season and Milan have endured a disappointing campaign so far.

Massimiliano Allegri was replaced by Clarence Seedorf as coach in a turbulent campaign and Italy striker El Shaarawy is determined to be a part of a new era at San Siro.

"I’ve been dogged by bad luck," he told Corriere dello Sport. "In September I had a muscular problem, and since then I have had a succession of niggles.

"And it culminated in December with the operation on my foot. It’s important for me to get back to MIlanello as soon as possible and try to heal.

"It’s been a difficult few months, what with the injury and the coaching change.

"I owe Allegri a lot – he immediately gave me confidence when I came into the team.

"But I’ve had Seedorf as a team-mate and he helped me in the locker room in the past. I know he can do a great job.

"I’ve never felt excluded from this project, even when I was at my lowest with injury."

El Shaarawy also revealed that he was a target for a Russian club, but had no intention of turning his back on the Italian giants.

"There has been an offer from a Russian team, but I decided to stay at Milan because that’s what I want." he added.

"It’s my intention to become a champion here."

El Shaarawy has made just one Serie A start for Milan this season.