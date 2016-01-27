El Shaarawy targets Euros spot after Roma switch

Stephan El Shaarawy says his loan move to Roma was partly motivated by his desire to represent Italy at Euro 2016.

The 23-year-old forward joined Monaco on loan in July having struggled with injuries in recent seasons at AC Milan, but he endured a disappointing spell at Stade Louis II and failed to score in 15 Ligue 1 appearances.

His spell was subsequently cut short, but rather than stay as part of Sinisa Mihajlovic's Milan squad he opted to join Roma on an initial deal until the end of the season with a view to a permanent move and became Luciano Spalletti's first signing as head coach.

El Shaarawy - who has 17 Italy caps - has vowed to give his all for Roma to ensure his spot in Antonio Conte's squad for the Euros, which start in France on June 10.

"It was definitely my aim to make the squad for Euro 2016. You get noticed more in Italy," he told Roma's official website.

"To be called up for the national team you need to be playing regularly at club level and to do that you need to work hard, be committed and show desire.

"My aim is to play well for Roma to achieve that.

"Spalletti asked me how I was and if I was happy and keen to join Roma. I made him realise just how determined I am and how much I want to come and play here.

"I've had some issues over the last few months but I'm here to show what I can do - to myself, the coach and Italian football as a whole."