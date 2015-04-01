Elche players and staff cancel club commitments

The Liga strugglers are reported to have not paid wages for the past two months and now action has been taken in protest.

A statement on Elche's official website read: "The players and members of the technical staff of the first team squad of Elche CF wish to publicly state that as of today [Wednesday] and until the institutional situation of the club is resolved, players and staff will not participate in any public event, press conference or any other act that comprises institutional representation of Elche CF."

Fran Escriba's Elche are 15th in table and just two points clear of the relegation zone.