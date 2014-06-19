Elephants coach Lamouchi praises Colombia fans
Ivory Coast coach Sabri Lamouchi praised Colombia's fans for creating a hostile atmosphere in Brasilia on Thursday.
Colombia came away from the match with a 2-1 win thanks to goals from James Rodriguez and Juan Quintero.
Gervinho pulled one back for Lamouchi's men, but it proved to be mere consolation in front of a crowd dominated by the yellow of Colombia.
"They were not our colours, but the stadium was an excellent climate," he said. "The crowd is to be congratulated.
"There was a majority of Colombian people who supported their team from start to finish."
Ivory Coast will need to win their final Group C match against Greece on Tuesday to stand any chance of qualifying for the next round.
