Elephants coach Lamouchi praises Colombia fans

Colombia came away from the match with a 2-1 win thanks to goals from James Rodriguez and Juan Quintero.

Gervinho pulled one back for Lamouchi's men, but it proved to be mere consolation in front of a crowd dominated by the yellow of Colombia.

"They were not our colours, but the stadium was an excellent climate," he said. "The crowd is to be congratulated.

"There was a majority of Colombian people who supported their team from start to finish."

Ivory Coast will need to win their final Group C match against Greece on Tuesday to stand any chance of qualifying for the next round.