Elgin up to third with win over Cowdenbeath

Elgin moved up to third in the Scottish League Two standings after they came from behind to beat Cowdenbeath 3-2 on Tuesday night.

The Blue Brazil took the lead in the seventh minute through Jordan Allan, moments after Conor O’Keefe missed a decent chance to give the hosts the lead.

Elgin hit back three minutes into the second half when Archie MacPhee’s 30-yard free-kick took a deflection and went into the net.

Shane Sutherland then scored his 26th goal of the season in the 56th minute to put the Black and Whites ahead for the first time in the match.

Cowdenbeath drew level through substitute Jordyn Sheerin five minutes after his introduction but Elgin hit the front again in the 68th minute thanks to Brian Cameron, who scored from a MacPhee corner.

Cowdenbeath finished the game with 10 men as Jamie Todd was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time.