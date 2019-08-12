Manchester City defender set to leave club before end of August - report

Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala is set to join Valencia on loan, report Goal.

Mangala is not in Pep Guardiola's plans despite the departure of Vincent Kompany at the end of last season.

The Frenchman has not played a competitive game for City since February 2018 and he is keen to rebuild his career away from the Etihad Stadium.

Mangala made two appearances on loan at Everton in 2017/18, which followed another temporary spell at Valencia the season before.

And the former Porto stopper is set to rejoin los Che for the 2019/20 campaign.

Mangala is out of contract at City next June and has almost certainly played his last match for the club.

READ MORE

Premier League live stream 2019/20: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts

Ranked! Every Premier League manager by their job security in 2019/20