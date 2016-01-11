Ellis claims FIFA World Coach of the Year honors

Four games into the Women's World Cup, Jill Ellis found herself drawing no small amount of criticism. But three matches and one key tactical adjustment later, the U.S. national team coach was raising the trophy.

Now she can add FIFA World Coach of the Year for Women's Football honors to her resume, with Ellis earning the award Monday over England's Mark Sampson and Japan's Norio Sasaki during the Ballon d'Or gala in Zurich.

Ellis claimed the honor after leading the U.S. to its third Women's World Cup crown in July — and first since 1999. She drew plaudits for her mid-tournament lineup change that involved sitting iconic striker Abby Wambach and shifting Carli Lloyd higher up the field, with Lloyd going on to score five goals in three games following the move.

The World Cup win was the pinnacle of England-born Ellis' career with the U.S. Soccer Federation, for whom she has worked in various capacities since 2000. Ellis took over after interim coach in April 2014 following the firing of Tom Sermanni, and was hired on a permanent basis a month later.

"To my players, the captains, my staff back in the U.S. right now, it is my sincere grattitude for your commitment and your effort and your belief in this team," Ellis said upon accepting the honor. "I really, truly believe this is a team award."