Elphick adds to Bournemouth's injury woes

AFC Bournemouth are set to be without captain Tommy Elphick until the new year after the defender underwent ankle surgery.

Manager Eddie Howe confirmed that Elphick had gone under the knife following a trip to visit a specialist in Sweden.

Elphick last played for Bournemouth in their 3-1 defeat at Norwich City a month ago.

"Tommy Elphick has had surgery on his ankle and could face 10 weeks out," Howe told a press conference. "It may be shorter."

Elphick joins Callum Wilson on the sidelines after Bournemouth's top scorer had his dream start to life in the Premier League cut short by a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Howe reported that Wilson had received successful surgery and that he is beginning a lengthy rehabilitation process in relatively high spirits.

"Callum Wilson has had his surgery and is in good form," he said.

"It went as well as expected and the surgeon was happy."

Wilson is set to be out for at least six months, while close-season recruits Tyrone Mings and Max Gradel are also long-term absentees with knee injuries.

As such, Howe is already making plans for the January transfer window.

"We are preparing for the transfer window," he added. "We have players in mind, but there can be twists and turns."