Embattled Sherwood 'gutted' at Swansea defeat but confident he will stay

Tim Sherwood was left "gutted" after Aston Villa lost 2-1 to Swansea City, but the manager insists he has no concerns over his job safety.

A late goal from Andre Ayew completed a fine comeback for the Swans, who had gone behind to Jordan Ayew's header.

But Gylfi Sigurdsson equalised shortly afterwards with a trademark set-piece and Andre Ayew scored the winner in the closing stages to seal a sixth straight Premier League defeat for Villa.

"I'm gutted that we haven't got anything from the game," Sherwood told Sky Sports.

"It's not about me personally. It's about the football club and we're in a little bit of a mess at the moment."

Sherwood added that he does not expect to hear from the Villa board despite taking just one point from their last nine Premier League matches.

He said: "When we survived to stay in the Premier League last season and went to the FA Cup final no one spoke to me then, so I don't expect anyone to speak to me now."

Swansea had not won away all season but put their bad form behind them to climb into mid-table.

Sherwood insisted his team could get out of trouble, noting he is "always positive" and thinks Villa can win every game they play.

But speculation about his future is likely to intensify with Villa four points adrift and without a win since the opening day of the season, when they won 1-0 at Bournemouth.

Sherwood said: "I can't affect anyone who makes the decisions and I will continue to keep working as hard as I have since coming to this football club.

"It's a really difficult moment right now but I believe we'll get out of it. This club will be playing Premier League football this season."