Embleton to return to assistant role as Leyton Orient seek new manager

Ross Embleton will revert back to his old position of assistant coach when Leyton Orient appoint a new boss over the coming weeks.

Embleton was named interim head coach of the League Two side in June following the death of Justin Edinburgh, who led the club to promotion back to the English Football League last season.

But having guided Orient through a tough period, Embleton has decided to return to his former role with director of football Martin Ling on the lookout for a new head coach.

Orient are fourth bottom in the table with nine points from 10 games.

Embleton told Orient’s official website: “From a personal perspective, after what happened in the summer and the situation that everyone found themselves in, I felt it was the right thing for me to do to step forward and take responsibility.

“It was on the terms of trying to find stability for the football club again. Have we achieved that? I think we have and have now found ourselves into the season and everyone comes into work with the thoughts of football and their day-to-day jobs being at the forefront of what we do.

“That is something that I am most proud of and was always something that was my main focus for the players and the staff, trying to get through a real tough period that we’ve got through.

“We’ve tried to find some normality in the way that we’ve come to work everyday and we’ve started to find that.

“Despite all the support – from the supporters, people at the club, the players, the rest of the staff – no-one’s ever been able to tell me exactly the right way to go about the job.

“Did I ever think I was a manager? Potentially not. I think there will be people sitting here saying that if results went differently, I might have changed my mind? Potentially, yes.

“I’ve never sat here and said I was going to be the next Leyton Orient manager and I was incredibly privileged and proud to have been in charge of the club in recent times but at the front of my mind was just trying to secure that stability.”