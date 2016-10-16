Embolo could miss six months after ankle surgery

Schalke striker Breel Embolo could be out for up to six months after surgery revealed his ankle injury is worse than first feared.

Embolo broke his ankle during his side's 1-1 draw at Augsburg on Saturday after a challenge by Konstantinos Stafylidis, who received a yellow card for the foul and later apologised to the Switzerland international via a post on Instagram.

Initial reports suggested the 19-year-old was likely to miss the rest of 2016, but surgery on his fractured ankle revealed he had also ruptured his syndesmosis and medial collateral ligament.

Doctors say he is now likely to be out of action for at least between four and six months.

Embolo joined Schalke from Basel in June for a reported initial fee of €20million, and has scored two goals in seven league appearances for the club.

"Everyone at Schalke is shocked by the injury," sporting director Christian Heidel told the club's official website.

"We've all seen how strongly Breel identifies with the club and, at just 19 years of age, has already developed into a very important player.

"We'll give Breel all the support he requires so he can come back stronger from this serious injury and pick up where he’s left off."