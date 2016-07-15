Embolo wants to star with Sane for Schalke
Breel Embolo hopes rumours over Leroy Sane's future prove wide of the mark and the two can combine for Schalke in the Bundesliga.
Belgium international Breel Embolo hopes to line up alongside Leroy Sane for Schalke.
The 19-year-old forward agreed a five-year deal last month, becoming Schalke's record signing as he moved to the Bundesliga club from Basel in his homeland.
Embolo is seen as a potential replacement for star attacker Leroy Sane, who has been increasingly linked with a big-money switch to Manchester City, but he would prefer if this was not the case.
"I did not come as an apprentice I want to help, win and score goals," he said, when presented to the media at Schalke on Friday.
"I would be happy to play with Leroy. But I know the situation, which is not as easy as it looks from the outside."
Embolo credited a positive initial meeting with sporting director Christian Heidel and newly appointed head coach Markus Weinzierl as a key factor in his decision to join a club he recognises as a place young talent can flourish.
"Schalke is a fantastic club with a huge tradition and positively crazy fans," he said. "My wish was always to play in the Bundesliga.
"[After the] first conversation with Christian Heidel and I had a good feeling, the chemistry between us just worked.
"Schalke has given in the past repeatedly young players the chance to develop to become better and better."
