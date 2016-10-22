Emery calm over Thiago Silva Juventus talk

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery does not believe speculation over captain Thiago Silva's future will disrupt preparation for Sunday's Ligue 1 showdown with Marseille.

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta this week expressed his interest in luring former AC Milan defender Thiago Silva back to Serie A when his contract in the French capital expires next June.

Ahead of taking on Marseille and their new boss Rudi Garcia, Emery was confident the defending champions will focus on the task at hand in Le Classique.

"For me, the most important thing is the game tomorrow," Emery told a pre-match news conference.

"The situations of the players of PSG concern the club. The club manages these things, talking with agents.

"The rumours, it's normal in a club like PSG, with players like Thiago Silva. It's normal. For me, the important thing is to have players focused for matches, training sessions, tomorrow's game.

"My players are professionals. They are accustomed to media rumours. Thiago Silva is prepared for tomorrow game.

"The individual situation is different. He talks with the club and his agent."

Garcia spoke ambitiously at his welcome news conference of restoring Marseille to the summit of French football and even challenging for the Champions League after American businessman Frank McCourt completed his buyout of the club.

However, having inherited the four-time defending Ligue 1 champions this season, Emery is pretty clear on where he feels the balance of power lies.

"It's hard for Garcia to change things in two days," he said of PSG's 12th-place opponents.

"He arrives this week and to change the team is difficult. We will see if he makes changes.

"We will prepare for Marseille who have played the first nine league matches but we also know the personality of Rudi Garcia from the other teams he trained, such as Lille and Roma."

Emery added: "I think it's good for the Ligue 1. Marseille comes with new investors, a new boss.

"It will bring more money and more players to advance Marseille. It's good for the championship because all Ligue 1 needs good teams and good players. And competition is good for PSG too."