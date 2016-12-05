Emery: Champions League top spot was always PSG's priority

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery says first place in Champions League Group A has always been top priority for the club in the early part of their season.

Victory at home to Ludogorets on Tuesday will ensure PSG finish in first position and play against a runner-up from another pool in the last 16.

PSG could also get top spot without claiming three points if Arsenal fail to better their result when they play away to Basel in the group's other match.

In each of the last two seasons, PSG failed to finish first, meaning they had to face two testing ties against Chelsea in the last 16.

Although they managed to win the tie on each of those occasions, Emery wants to avoid a similar test.

"Yes, the first goal was to finish first in the group," he said at his pre-match media conference.

"We will see if that is best for the last 16, but I think for the confidence it is important to finish first."

PSG come into the match on a low note having been comprehensively beaten 3-0 at Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Saturday, but Emery wants to banish that memory.

"It is clear that this was a bad game," said the former Sevilla head coach. "It hurt the confidence of the team.

"We must forget that moment and think about the good things that the team conducted before this defeat. Think positively.

"Forgetting is important right now. If some players have been bad, it is the context of a single game.

"Good things have been done before and I trust them to bounce back. They are two different competitions."

On team news, Emery added: "Lavyin Kurzawa played on Saturday and finished in a good state physically.

"Javier Pastore and Adrien Rabiot are not ready for the match, Marco Verratti is suspended.

"We will see about Thiago Motta after training."