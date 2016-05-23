Emery confirms Banega will leave Sevilla

Sevilla boss Unai Emery has confirmed that Ever Banega played his last game for the club in the Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona.

The Argentina international has long been linked with a move to Inter and vice-president Javier Zanetti claimed this month that a deal was in place to bring the 27-year-old to San Siro.

Banega was sent off for a professional foul on Neymar in Sunday's match at the Vicente Calderon, which Barca went on to win 2-0 after extra-time.

And Emery confirmed following the match that the former Valencia midfielder will leave the Europa League winners after two seasons at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

"He shed some tears in the dressing-room because he's going," Emery said.

"I have a great relationship with him. It's one of love and hate.

"I love him, because he's a boy who loves football, who endears himself to you and who gives you all of his heart and his ability - and he has a lot."