Emery content with PSG display

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery was satisfied with his side's performance in a 3-0 win over Dijon in Ligue 1.

An Adam Lang own goal, Edinson Cavani penalty and Lucas Moura header saw PSG to their victory on Tuesday.

Emery was pleased as his side moved top of the table, albeit with second-placed Monaco facing Nice on Wednesday.

"It was a difficult match because Dijon defended well," he said.

"We managed to open the scoring and it helped us for sure. The second goal allowed us to settle, but we needed the third goal to put the game to bed.

"It bodes well before Toulouse."

A deflection led to PSG's opener off Lang before Cavani clinically converted a spot-kick after Jordan Loties clumsily brought down Adrien Rabiot.

Lucas completed the scoring when he headed in a Maxwell cross in the second half.

Maxwell said: "It's always good to help the team and deliver assists, but most important is the victory."

PSG's next outing is a trip to Toulouse on Friday.