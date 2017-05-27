Emery desperate to win Coupe de France

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery talked up the importance of his side's Coupe de France final against Angers.

The Ligue 1 giants have endured a disappointing campaign, claiming only the Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee des Champions.

PSG face Angers in Paris on Saturday aiming to win the Coupe de France for a record 11th time, and that is a motivating factor for Emery.

"My only thought is for the game. It is a good challenge that this is the 100th edition of the Coupe de France," he told a news conference.

"We have 10 titles like Marseille so it's very important to win.

"We started the season with a title with the Trophee des Champions, we hope to finish with another.

"I saw the players concentrated all week in training. They want to win this title."

After winning four consecutive league titles, PSG saw their run ended this season by Monaco, while they were eliminated in the last 16 of the Champions League.