Emery dismisses PSG speculation after Coupe de la Ligue success

Unai Emery insisted he is living in the moment amid doubts over his future at Paris Saint-Germain, who claimed another Coupe de la Ligue title on Saturday.

Emery helped deliver a fifth successive Coupe de la Ligue crown following PSG's 3-0 victory over Monaco, though the Spanish head coach is still expected to be moved on at the end of the season.

Thomas Tuchel is among the favourites to replace Emery, who found himself under pressure after PSG's Champions League last-16 exit to Real Madrid.

Asked about his future as PSG cruise towards another Ligue 1 title, Emery told reporters: "My feeling is that when I think about my job but also my life and the one of others around me, is that we need to enjoy and live the moment.

"We must think about the present, and build a great individual and collective present.

"I don't know what is best for me next year because I live in the moment, in the present. I am happy with this team, with the spirit of the players.

"It is true that the defeat against Real Madrid is a big and terrible defeat. But if you put it away, I am very happy with my team."

th consecutive titleth win overall March 31, 2018

PSG – 17 points clear atop the Ligue 1 table – were too strong for Monaco thanks to Edinson Cavani's brace, while Angel di Maria was also on target in Bordeaux.

"The most important thing, according to me, is the way we played," Emery said. "I think that everybody who watched the game has seen a great game.

"There have been some very amazing individual performances that have helped the whole team so I am very happy."