Emery: Fiorentina tie isn't over yet

Sevilla coach Unai Emery insisted his team's UEFA Europa League semi-final against Fiorentina is not yet over despite a 3-0 win on Thursday.

Aleix Vidal's brace and a late Kevin Gameiro goal led the reigning champions to their big win at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in the first leg.

But Emery refused to get carried away with the win, saying his intention was to go to Italy and claim another victory.

"We are going to respect the fact that this tie is not over and we have another 90 minutes to get through," he was quoted as saying by AS.

"There won't be one minute when we don't compete over there, or one ball that we don't fight to win.

"If we fail to do that we could easily lose our advantage and our intention is to go to Italy, compete, be the superior side and win the match."

Emery was delighted with the way his team dealt with the first leg, with Vidal's goals in the 17th and 52nd minutes crucial.

The 43-year-old said Sevilla could sit back and play on the counter-attack after taking their chances.

"We knew that they would lose their shape during our attacks, and that's what helped us to get a foothold on the scoreboard," Emery said.

"In the second half we managed to keep them pushed back into the midfield where we could wait for our chances to hit them on the break."