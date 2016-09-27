Emery: PSG need time to gel

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery is confident they will improve after an underwhelming start to the season and is adamant they just need time to reach top form after a change of coach.

The reigning French champions have already lost twice in Ligue 1 this campaign as well as drawing once, while they had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Arsenal in their Champions League opener.

Nevertheless, Emery - who replaced Laurent Blanc as the man in charge - sees no reason to panic and is hopeful they can return to winning ways in Wednesday's away match against Ludogorets.

"I do not understand the pressure, but I do understand what's expected from me," he told a media conference on Tuesday.

"It is necessary that we start winning matches. We put in a good performance against Arsenal for example, but we did not win the game. We must win now.

"There's time for the team to change things and I am optimistic. The players are very calm and motivated.

"We have started to work in a certain way and we need time. Everything goes very fast in football, but I think we have played some good games. Reality is that we also put in some bad performances, but we will keep working.

"It takes time. It is important to keep believing in ourselves. We want to be the best and we will improve along the way. This match is important to boost our confidence."

Despite his desire to claim all three points in Bulgaria, Emery knows Ludogorets will be no push over and PSG must raise their game.

He added: "We must respect Ludogorets. We must put in a great performance and we will see on the pitch which team is the better one.

"It is only the second game of the group stages. It is obviously important to win, but there are still four games left after this one. It's important, but not decisive. Our goal is finish first in the group."