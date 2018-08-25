Emery rubbishes Ozil rift talk

Unai Emery rejected speculation he left Mesut Ozil out of Arsenal's 3-1 win over West Ham due to a bust-up with the player.

Ozil was absent from the matchday 18 as Arsenal came from behind to sink the Hammers thanks to strikes from Nacho Monreal and Danny Welbeck either side of an own-goal from debutant Issa Diop.

Illness was initially understood to be the reason for the playmaker not being involved and Emery confirmed this after the match to dismiss rumours of a training-ground row that surfaced in the meantime.

"The information isn't true. I don't know who started telling people this information," the Gunners' head coach told a post-match news conference.

"He was sick yesterday and it was decided that he would not play.

"If you ask me, the doctor, or the club - he was sick.

"He was here [to watch the game]. I said come if you feel better and he felt better.

"Before the match he was with the team and with me. So there is no problem with the player. Ask the doctor, he can explain better."

Aaron Ramsey returned to the starting XI in lieu of Ozil and Emery reserved special praise for the Wales international after his team responded to back-to-back defeats.

"He worked 90 minutes," the ex-Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain boss added.

"Each moment he played when the team needed him. His speed and experience is very important for us.

"They can give him the ball in a difficult moment because he plays with high personality."