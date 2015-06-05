Emery signs new Sevilla contract

Unai Emery has committed his future to Sevilla by signing a new contract to keep him at the club until 2017.

The 43-year-old has led Sevilla to back-to-back UEFA Europa League titles, earning a shot at next season's UEFA Champions League following a recent rule change.

Emery had been linked with managerial vacancies at Napoli and West Ham, but has now elected to remain at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan for an extra season on top of his current deal.

Having started his coaching career with roles at Lorca Deportiva, Almeria, Valencia and Spartak Moscow, Emery arrived in Seville in 2013.

And, in addition to success on the European stage, Emery has guided the club to consecutive fifth-placed finishes in La Liga.