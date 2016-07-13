Emery wins first game as PSG comeback sees off West Brom

Unai Emery tasted victory in his first match with Paris Saint-Germain as his new side came from behind to defeat West Brom 2-1 in a friendly in Austria.

A poor own goal from David Luiz had given the Premier League side a surprise first-half lead in Schladming, but Adrien Rabiot and Lucas Moura – both brought on at half-time by Emery – turned the game around.

The match also saw the former Sevilla boss hand Hatem Ben Arfa his PSG debut in a team which also included the likes of Lavyin Kurzawa, David Luiz and goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

The Brazilian centre-back almost opened the scoring early on with a dipping 30-yard free-kick which West Brom keeper Ben Foster did well to keep out, but he did strike after 15 minutes – only at the wrong end.

Shortly after Saido Berahino had broken the offside trap but failed to hit the target, the striker raced through on goal again.

This time he squared towards Salomon Rondon at the far post, with David Luiz inadvertently diverting the cross under Trapp as he attempted a sliding interception.

Lucas and Rabiot were among Emery's introductions from the bench and it was the latter who stung the palms of West Brom substitute keeper Boaz Myhill from distance early in the second half.

Rabiot went one better in the 63rd minute, finding the roof of the net with his left foot from 12 yards after fending off James Morrison's challenge.

The winner arrived 11 minutes from time when Rabiot continued his impressive outing by finding Benjamin Stambouli.

His effort from the edge of the area struck the foot of the post, allowing Lucas to find the bottom corner with a clever finish on the rebound.