Empoli accept Sarri resignation

Empoli have confirmed they have accepted the resignation of head coach Maurizio Sarri despite the 56-year-old having two years remaining on his contract.

Sarri masterminded Empoli's return to Serie A in 2013-14, and has impressed as the club retained its place, finishing 15th in the table at the end of the most recent campaign – eight points clear of danger.

Empoli's progress in the top flight has led to Sarri being linked with a hosts of clubs – including Milan, Sampdoria and Cagliari – and he is now free to discuss other opportunities.

"After the meeting today, Empoli acknowledged the will of Maurizio Sarri not to continue the relationship which would have tied him to the club for another two years," Empoli announced on their official website.

"Empoli has therefore decided to accept the resignation of the coach.

"We extend our deserved thanks to Maurizio Sarri for three years full of exciting achievements."