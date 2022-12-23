England 1966 World Cup winner George Cohen dies aged 83

George Cohen, part of England's 1966 World Cup winning team, has died at the age of 83, his former club Fulham have confirmed.

The right-back started in England's 4-2 victory over West Germany at Wembley in the final of the 1966 World Cup, acting as the vice-captain to skipper Bobby Moore.

"Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players - and gentlemen - George Cohen MBE," the club said.

Cohen spent his entire career at Craven Cottage with Fulham, making 459 appearances for the London side. He also amassed 37 caps for England, despite having to retire from football at just 29 due to injury.

On the 50th anniversary of England winning the World Cup, in 2016, Fulham unveiled a statue of Cohen to commemorate their former player - he is still the only footballer to have won the World Cup while being contracted to Fulham at the same time. In fact, the only trophy Cohen ever won in his career is the World Cup.

George Cohen playing for England in the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany at Wembley (Image credit: Getty Images)

He later opted to sell his World Cup winner’s medal, although Fulham purchased the item to display at Craven Cottage.

The aforementioned statue also coincided with Hammersmith & Fulham Council announcing that it made Cohen a freeman of the borough.

Cohen isn't the only member of his family to have won a World Cup, though. His nephew, Ben Cohen, helped England win the Rugby World Cup in 2003.

He was awarded the MBE in 2000, along with four teammates from 1966 - Alan Ball, Nobby Stiles, Roger Hunt and Ray Wilson. The quintet had never been officially recognised for their success, leading to a media campaign.

He has been inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame, though, earning his spot in 2009 among the likes of Ossie Ardiles, Teddy Sheringham and Trevor Brooking.