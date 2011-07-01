England don't back Beckham to lead GB team

A report for Wash & Go in the interests of the nation's footballing success, in which 3000 people aged 16 and over from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were polled, determined that Manchester United supremo Sir Alex Ferguson was the right man for the job.

While Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp, widely tipped to succeed Fabio Capello as England boss, narrowly received more backing from Wales supporters than those of the Three Lions.

In lengthy online interviews conducted during June 2011, fans were asked about their favourite football players, both past and present, and their hopes for a united team, with nearly three quarters of those polled (72 percent) keen to see a team comprising of players from all four home nations.

But few were in favour of LA Galaxy midfielder Beckham guiding it.

The 36-year-old, who holds the record for the most England caps by an outfield player at 115, is hopeful of being selected in the squad for next summer's Olympic Games, having missed out on participating at the 2010 World Cup after suffering an Achilles injury playing for AC Milan.

Beckham still travelled to South Africa last summer to share his support and experience, with some fans calling on the former Manchester United and Real Madrid winger to take charge of the national team following the Three Lions' dismal display, culminating in a humiliating 4-1 defeat to rivals Germany.

However, England fans no longer appear to be as eager to see Beckham in a coaching capacity anytime soon, with just nine percent of England supporters backing Beckham to lead a Great Britain Football Dream Team, compared to 13 percent from Northern Ireland.

And England's fans even trailed (albeit narrowly) the Welsh in their backing for Spurs chief Redknapp, with Wales fans (24 percent) edging out the English (23 percent) in their support for the man who is the popular choice to take charge of the national team once Capello leaves his post following the 2012 European Championships in Poland and Ukraine.

Unsurprisingly, it is England's players who dominate the preferred line-up for next summer's Olympic tournament, with games set to be staged at Wembley Stadium as well as the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Coventry's Ricoh Arena and Newcastle's St James' Park.

Nine of the starting XI play for the Three Lions with Welsh duo Ryan Giggs and Aaron Ramsey completing the line-up, led by Ferguson - Scotland's only representative.

Line-up: Joe Hart, Ashley Cole, Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Michael Dawson, Gareth Bale, Steven Gerrard, Ryan Giggs, Ashley Young, Wayne Rooney, Andy Carroll.

Manager: Sir Alex Ferguson.

