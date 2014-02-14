England link will not affect Shaw, claims Perez

Shaw, a product of Southampton's youth system, has cemented his place in Mauricio Pochettino's back four this season and his impressive displays have seen him linked with a possible international bow.

With England coach Roy Hodgson reported to be considering capping the 18-year-old in the forthcoming friendly against Denmark, Southampton assistant Jesus Perez feels that Shaw has the right mentality to succeed.

"To be a top player it's not enough to be fit, to have a good technical ability, you have to get a quiet mentality because, if not, all situations around you can affect your performance," he told TheDaily Echo.

"Luke is moving on, moving on, moving on, step by step, so is obviously aware of the situation and the people are talking about him but that doesn't affect the situation."

Shaw could be part of a four-strong Southampton contingent at the FIFA World Cup this year, with Jay Rodriguez, Rickie Lambert and Adam Lallana all having forced their way into the national side under Hodgson.

Perez knows that it would be a positive thing to see Southampton players go to Brazil with their respective countries, but stated that the club's Premier League form was more important.

"We don't know what Hodgson is thinking about in terms of the squad," he continued.

"We know he has followed our team often, so he is at St Mary's or when we play away, so he knows perfectly our players.

"It is going to be great news if some of our players will go to Brazil, but the most important thing is now – let the players to play and be relaxed."