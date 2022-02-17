England to play two Nations League matches at Molineux

England will play their two home Nations League fixtures this summer at Molineux, the Football Association has announced.

Italy are the first opponents on June 11 in a repeat of last summer’s Euro 2020 final, where the behaviour of England fans in and around Wembley means this meeting will take place behind closed doors.

The second game, against Hungary three days later, will also take place at Wolves’ stadium, which last hosted the men’s senior side in 1956.

England and Italy will do battle again (Nick Potts/PA)

England boss Gareth Southgate said: “While Wembley is our home, we very much enjoy taking the squad on the road where possible, particularly in the run up to a major tournament.

“2022 promises to be an exciting adventure for England fans and it is great that one of English football’s famous stadiums will be a part of that.

“I know from my time in charge of the men’s under-21s how much a Molineux crowd embraces the experience of international football, so we look forward to returning to Wolverhampton in June.”

Molineux will also host Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses next Wednesday when the women’s senior side face Germany in the Arnold Clark Cup.

England’s Nations League campaign begins with their Group A3 opener against Hungary in Budapest on June 4 before a trip to face Germany in Munich on June 7.

The two games at Molinuex follow, with the group stage wrapped up in September with a trip to Italy and a home game against Germany.

The build-up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar starts in March as Southgate’s side face two friendlies against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast – with both being staged at Wembley.