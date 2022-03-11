Enock Mwepu and Adam Lallana boost Brighton for Liverpool contest
By PA Staff published
Enock Mwepu and Adam Lallana are available for Brighton’s Premier League clash with Liverpool on Saturday.
Mwepu has been sidelined since early January with injury and illness and boss Graham Potter is keen to take things steadily, while Lallana returned to training last week.
Adam Webster (groin) is still out while Yves Bissouma has been managing a slight knee problem but should be available.
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is set to return to the squad having missed the last six matches with a groin problem.
Centre-back Ibrahima Konate missed the midweek Champions League defeat by Inter Milan with a knock and will be assessed.
There are a few other niggles but manager Jurgen Klopp was expecting to have a virtually fully-fit squad.
Provisional Brighton squad: Sanchez, Steele, Cucurella, Duffy, Veltman, Bissouma, Dunk, Offiah, Lamptey, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Moder, Lallana, Mwepu, Caicedo, Alzate, Sarmiento, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson, Roberts.
Provisional Liverpool squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz, Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Minamino, Origi, Firmino.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.