Enrique: Barca are only focused on Man City

La Liga leaders Barca face a huge five days with club hoping to defend their 2-1 lead against City at Camp Nou.

Then on Sunday, fierce rivals Real Madrid make the trip to Barcelona seeking to regain top spot in La Liga.

The build-up to club football's biggest fixture has already begun, but Luis Enrique will not allow his team to look beyond Manuel Pellegrini's side.

"There's only one match on our minds and that's the one against City. Not the Clasico," he said.

"We have the next round at stake and that keeps us focused on what lies ahead.

"It would be dangerous to play a conservative match. Our objective is to win the match and play better than the opponent. To speculate would be very dangerous."

Luis Enrique, who confirmed that Sergio Busquets will miss out with an ankle injury, also quashed any notion that City would pose an easier challenge following their surprise Premier League loss at Burnley - a result that left Pellegrini's men six points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

"I am sure the defeat to Burnley does make City even more dangerous," he added. "Or it might work in our favour, we don't know that.

"What we do know is that this is a very dangerous opponent, a favourite for the title. Even in the first leg they were in the match despite being behind. Any match can be dangerous because danger in football hides in different places.

"I don't think City look physically tired at all. I am sure they will fight to qualify for the next round, [I am] positive of that. We don't take anything for granted and this match is very important."