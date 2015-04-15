Enrique congratulates Barca after PSG success

Neymar's opener and a Luis Suarez brace gave Barcelona a comfortable lead and even Gregory van der Wiel's late deflected strike failed to take the shine off a polished Barca display.

Thanks largely to Suarez's clinical finishing, Barca look all but certain to feature in the final four for the seventh time in eight seasons.

"There are many adjectives to describe the team's work tonight," Luis Enrique told Canal+.

"We have been intense, we have been good in our phases of ball possession and we have been a strong team.

"It is a good time to congratulate the players because we deserved to win."

Suarez proved a constant thorn in the side for David Luiz and the PSG backline, twice bamboozling the Brazilian to take the game beyond their hosts at the Parc des Princes.

"In this situation when you play big teams you need concentration," Suarez told Sky Sports.

"We know that today was important but in football you never know. We have 90 minutes more to play and we need to start with the same performance again."