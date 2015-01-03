Enrique: Key Barcelona trio in great condition

The three players only returned to training on Friday, just two days before the Catalans visit Anoeta for their first La Liga outing of 2015 after the mid-season break.

Most of head coach Luis Enrique's squad returned on Tuesday to begin their preparations and questions have been cast over whether Messi, Neymar and Dani Alves will be fit enough to play - particularly considering the latter two have been struggling with respective ankle and calf injuries.

However, head coach Luis Enrique insists he has no regrets in allowing the trio to have the extended break.

"No they haven't got less chance of playing, I don't think so," he said.

"They've all come back in fine condition. They've done the fitness work they had to, they [have all] trained and looked fine. They're in perfect condition to play, they're looking fresh. It's good news."

Asked if they would play against David Moyes' side, he added: "Have a look and see what players I pick for the team.

"You'll see by my decision. Obviously we gave them the days off we think they should be given. You'll see my squad selection."

In Sociedad, Barca face a team who they have failed to beat in their past four league encounters at Anoeta.

And Luis Enrique is expecting another difficult challenge when Barca resume their attempt to overhaul leaders Real Madrid.

"We approach the game with enthusiasm and the hope of getting all three points," he added. "It's a strong team we're playing and we have to be careful.

"We have to be intense, we can't allow the team to be dominant in any aspects of the game, that will cause us a lot of problems."