Enyimba 0 Zamalek 1: Morsi header ensures winning start
Basem Morsi's goal proved enough for Zamalek to take maximum points from their CAF Champions League group stage opener.
Five-time winners Zamalek began the CAF Champions League group stage with a win, beating Enyimba 1-0 on Sunday.
The Egyptian side claimed all three points in Nigeria thanks to Basem Morsi's 31st-minute header - the striker heading Mohamed Ibrahim's cross past the advancing Joel Afelokhai.
Morsi's goal takes Zamalek level on three points with Mamelodi Sundowns in Group B.
