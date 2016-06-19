Enyimba 0 Zamalek 1: Morsi header ensures winning start

Five-time winners Zamalek began the CAF Champions League group stage with a win, beating Enyimba 1-0 on Sunday.

The Egyptian side claimed all three points in Nigeria thanks to Basem Morsi's 31st-minute header - the striker heading Mohamed Ibrahim's cross past the advancing Joel Afelokhai.

Morsi's goal takes Zamalek level on three points with Mamelodi Sundowns in Group B.