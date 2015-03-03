Equaliser at Hull hit my arm, admits Rodwell

Rodwell was on hand in the 77th minute to net from Patrick van Aanholt's cross as Gus Poyet's side broke a scoring drought of four matches in all competitions to claim a point in their Premier League relegation fight.

The England international cancelled out Dame N'Doye's opener in a 1-1 draw that will see headlines dominated by Poyet's touchline spat with Hull boss Steve Bruce during the first half at the KC Stadium.

There was also controversy about Rodwell's goal, though, as his goalline header appeared to flick his arm.

"To be honest, it all happened so quick," Rodwell told an international television feed.

"It was great from Patrick on the left-hand side but I thought the keeper had it [the ball].

"It just dipped at the last minute and I thought it might have hit the bar so I was luckily in the right place at the right time.

"I know it hit my arm but they all count and luckily the ref gave it."

Rodwell was happy with Sunderland's response to going behind and hopes it can give them a lift heading into the business end of the season.

"We finished strong. The second half, I thought we were the better side," he added.

"We've got to take that into Aston Villa [who Sunderland host on Saturday] now, and carry on until the end of the season and hopefully climb up the table."