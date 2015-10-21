Eranio sacked as TV pundit after racism storm

Former Italy international Stefano Eranio has been sacked by a Swiss TV station following remarks he made about black defenders in football.

The 48-year-old was working as a co-commentator and pundit for RSI during Bayer Leverkusen's 4-4 Champions League draw with Roma on Tuesday.

After Roma centre-back Antonio Rudiger's error, which led to Leverkusen's late equaliser, Eranio said: "Black players, when they're in a defensive line, often make certain errors because they're not concentrating.

"They are physically strong, but when it comes to thinking about... they often make mistakes."

Following an internal review from RSI, who cited a previous comment made this season when passing judgment, the former AC Milan winger has been dismissed with immediate effect.

A statement read: "After careful assessment of this commentary, which is totally incompatible with the rules and ethics of our public service and which preceded another statement made by Eranio in the same vein during the meeting between Manchester City and Juventus in September, the directorate of RSI have decided to stop the co-operation with Eranio immediately.

"At the same time, distancing ourselves from the words of the guest commentator, RSI apologises to the public, some of whom have not failed to make their complaints known."

Eranio, who also played for Derby County and Genoa before retiring in 2003, has also worked as a coach with Milan's youth set-up.