Eredivisie Preview: PSV, Ajax look to bounce back

Phillip Cocu's PSV visit bottom side Dordrecht on Saturday, and they will be expected to claim a comfortable win.

PSV are a point clear at the top despite their five-match winning league run been ended by Groningen.

But Dordrecht, nine points from safety, are on a nine-match losing run – including conceding 14 without scoring in their past four.

PSV, the league's top goalscorers with 34, have been able to spread the load, with Memphis Depay (seven), Adam Maher (six) and Luuk de Jong (five) all contributing in the attacking third.

Cocu will be confident of a victory as his side, who also have a game in hand, look to maintain their one-point lead over Ajax.

Ajax are likely to find it tougher, hosting eighth-placed Willem II on Saturday.

Frank de Boer's men were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw at ADO Den Haag last time out to see their run of four straight wins in the league ended, but have been boosted by some good news in the lead-up to their next outing.

Netherlands international goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen signed a two-year contract extension with the champions on Tuesday.

"If Jasper continues to grow this way, he will remain a stable factor for Ajax and for the Dutch national team," De Boer said.

"He's a real winner, with a fantastic mentality. Cillessen already is at a high level, but he can still improve in every area.

"It certainly doesn't surprise me that he's developed this way up until now."

The top two have put a gap between themselves and the rest of the league, with third-placed Feyenoord six points adrift of second but having played one game less.

Fred Rutten's men have conceded just seven league goals this season, carrying that record into Saturday's trip to Excelsior.

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Twente visit out-of-form Vitesse – who are winless in five league matches.

Michiel Kramer will once again be relied upon by ADO Den Haag, who travel to PEC Zwolle with their striker having scored 10 of their 19 league goals this season.

Relegation battlers NAC Breda take on Cambuur and Groningen host Heerenveen.

Heracles, who are third bottom, are looking to make it four league wins in their past five when they visit 10th-placed Utrecht.