Eredivisie Preview: Vitesse out to extend streak

Vitesse sit second in the Eredivisie, level on points with defending champions Ajax following as a result of the Arnhem side's remarkable run, which started back in October.

Bosz will be eager to keep pace at the top, but should be wary of an NEC outfit that can move out of the relegation play-off places with a victory after a run of three wins in five Eredivisie games, and overcame Utrecht to reach the semi-finals of the KNVB Beker on Wednesday.

Any slip-up by Vitesse could boost Ajax's hopes of a fourth successive title as Frank de Boer's men search for a seventh consecutive league win against Go Ahead Eagles following the capital club's 3-1 KNVB Beker win against Feyenoord.

Twente, who are three points behind the leading pair, visit sixth-placed Groningen, who were hammered 5-0 in the last meeting between the two in September.

Forwards Luc Castaignos and Quincy Promes have combined for 20 league goals so far this season, and the duo are likely to be key if Twente are to beat a Groningen side that has lost just once at home all term.

Feyenoord sit a point further back in fourth and are should be heavy favourites against an ADO Den Haag team that sits bottom after three straight defeats.

Heerneveen and Eredivisie top scorer Alfred Finnbogason will look to boost hopes of automatic qualification for the UEFA Europa League with a win over struggling Cambuur, following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Roda JC in their last outing.

Eighth-placed PSV suffered another setback in a disappointing season with a 1-0 defeat to Ajax last weekend, but Phillip Cocu's men can bounce back and move above AZ - who beat to Roda in the KNVB Beker on Tuesday - when the two sides face off at the Philips Stadion.

Elsewhere, Heracles face RKC Waalwijk, NAC Breda meet Zwolle and Roda take on Utrecht.