Eredivisie Review: Five-star Vitesse seal Europa berth, NAC Breda relegated

Vitesse sealed European football for next season after four second-half goals gave them a 5-2 win over Heerenveen in the second leg of the Eredivisie's UEFA Europa League play-off final.

Peter Bosz's men had claimed a 2-2 draw in the away leg but looked set for disappointment as a Mark Uth double - either side of a Guram Kashia goal for Vitesse - gave the visitors a 2-1 lead.

However, a 56th-minute penalty from Marko Vejinovic drew the teams level once more, with Davy Propper, Zakaria Labyad and Jan-Arie van der Heijden then all hitting the target to wrap up a 7-4 aggregate success.

Meanwhile, NAC Breda's 15-year stay in the Eredivisie was ended as Roda JC earned promotion on away goals with a 2-1 win in the second leg of their relegation play-off.

NAC led 1-0 from the first leg but the tie was levelled when Mitchel Paulissen put Roda ahead on Sunday with a 43rd-minute strike.

Roda defender Arjan Swinkels was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 88th minute - following NAC man Mas Seuntjens in being dismissed - and, although they stood firm to force extra-time, hosts Breda seemed on course for survival thanks to Dirk Marcellis' twice-deflected 96th-minute header.

Replays suggested the ball did not cross the line, but any injustice Roda may have felt disappeared as Tom van Hyfte volleyed home a winner in the 110th minute to secure an immediate return to the top tier.

Joining Roda in the Eredivisie are De Graafschap, who beat Volendam 1-0 away from home in their second leg, Vincent Vermeij's close-range effort ensuring an aggregate triumph by the same scoreline.